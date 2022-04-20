How bull dozers are razing encroachments in Delhi? See it in pics and videos

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed, even as the local mayor called it a "routine exercise". "We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law & order situation," ANI news quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police, as saying.

New Delhi, Apr 20: The anti-encroachment drive is underway in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The drive is undertaken a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

"Our JCBs (excavators) and staff will go to Jahangirpuri to remove illegal encroachment from roads and government land. It is our routine exercise. We will execute it and return," Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation. Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day drive. The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

"Slums and shops built on roads will be removed, said the driver of a bulldozer.

Here are the vidoes: