How a bus driver's timely response saved Rishab Pant's life

Pant was driving his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe when he lost control and rammed into a divider. The car instantly caught fire and he escaped with some injuries.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement. "Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

Now, the man, who came to his rescue, has opened up on the incident. Susheel Kumar, who was driving a bust on the other side, said that the speeding car ram into divider and the impact was such that the Benz landed on the other side.

"I am a driver with Haryana Roadways, Panipat depot. Our bus has left Haridwar at 4:25 in the morning. I was on my way when I saw a car, being driven at a lot of speed, got disbalanced and crashed into the divider. After the impact, the car landed on the wrong side of the road - the one that goes to Delhi. The car had screeched onto the second lane of the road seeing which I immediately applied the brakes. The car had already caught sparks so I and the conductor rushed to get him out of the car. By then the fire has started. Then, three more people came running and got him on a safe side," a website quoted him as telling to several media outlets.

According to him, the driver was not aware of the cricketer's identity. He did not want to waste time by making videos rather he tried to call the ambulance.

He did not get help initially and Pant's number was not reachable. However, the ambulance reached on time which helped him to take the cricketer to a neaby hospital. "We began to cry for help but no one came. I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I ran up the police and the conductor called for an ambulance. We kept asking him he is he fine. Offered him some water. After regrouping, he told us he is Rishabh Pant. I don't follow cricket so I didn't know who he was but my conductor then told me 'Sushil... he is an India cricketer'," added Susheel.

"He gave us his mother's number. We called her but her phone was switched off. The ambulance arrived after 15 minutes and we got in him. He had also scattered his money on the road, which we picked up and handed them to him in his hands. I asked him if he was alone in the car. He said there is no one. His face was covered in blood and his clothes torn and his back was scratched. He was panicking and limping."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," PM Modi said in a tweet.