How 5G launch in India will benefit health sector?

Addressing at the launch of 5G event, PM Modi said,''5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector. Historic day for 21st century of India. Today, the launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians.''

Stressing one more message of the 5G launch, the Prime Minister said" New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology, but India will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. India will play a big role in designing the future wireless technology, and manufacturing related to it."

The Prime Minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. But with 5G, India has created a new history. "With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time", he remarked.

5G, touted as a next-generation technology with low-latency communications, is expected to impact a wide range of industries, from healthcare to financial services to retail.

Reliance top boss Mukesh Ambani said that 5G technology can bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians.

''5G can affordably deliver high-quality health care to rural and remote areas by turning existing hospitals into smart hospitals without much additional investment.'' This will make services of the best doctors digitally available anywhere in India, (and) dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics and enable real-time clinical decision making. All this will enhance the health, wealth, and happiness of all Indians,'' said Reliance Industries chief as quoted by Business Today.

5G can also unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. Not only that, 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

What is 5G?

It is the fifth generation of wireless network technology and is an advanced version of the 4th generation. 1G focused on improving voice quality, 2G did the same, but it also offered consumers the ability to send and receive text messages. 3G was released during the time internet was brought to our phones, 4G was all about data sharing and faster wireless internet connectivity. With 5G networks, we are promised incredibly fast connectivity, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications, besides increasing energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

What is the need for 5G in healthcare?

Currently, 4G wireless networks are riddled with lags, which create problems in key remote medical tasks such as remote surgery or even a simple remote video doctor consultation but with the introduction of 5G connectivity, it will create a big difference. From Tele-treatment, remote surgery and emergency response care to faster transmission of medical reports- every critical component of the existing healthcare ecosystem may change forever with this 5G technology.