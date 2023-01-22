Houses made of cow dung not affected by atomic radiation: Gujarat Court

The judge added that religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha.

New Delhi, Jan 22: A Gujarat court has made some strange observations on cow slaughter while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

"All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped," legal news website Live Law quoted the Principal District Judge of Tapi district court as saying while passing the order.