Hours after quitting Congress, Azad gets an offer from BJP

"It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego. Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party," Bishnoi told news agency ANI.

Azad quit the Congress earlier today and sent a five page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. He recounted his long journey and listed out all the reasons for his decision. He said that the situation in the Congress has reached a point of no return.

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that the party's loss is because in the past eight years the leadership has tried to oust a non-serious individual at the helm of the party's affairs.

Meanwhile National Conference leader Omar Abdullah described Azad's resignation as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.