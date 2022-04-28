Hottest summer ever: Heatwave warning issued for 5 days

New Delhi, Apr 28: A heatwave warning has been issued for five states. These states would witness their hottest summer ever.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The heatwave warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UttarPradesh and Odisha as some parts of these states have recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. These conditions are likely to persist until the first week of May after which the changes of rains increase.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

