Hope more join teaching profession: President Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 05: President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed hope that more talent joins the noble profession of teaching and asserted that the efforts of our teachers will help us achieve new heights in the field of education. In a message on the eve of Teachers' Day, Murmu said our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations, news agency PTI reported.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. I hope that more talent joins the noble profession of teaching. I extend my wishes again to all teachers. It is due to their efforts that responsible citizens emerge, who are ready to work for the welfare of the nation in every possible manner," she said.