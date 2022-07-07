Home Minister Shah unveils statue of Ramanujacharya in Srinagar

While unveiling the statue, Shah said that this will be a message of peace not only in Kashmir, but the whole country. The Gujarat government too will install a Ramanujacharya statue next year, Shah also said.

Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher and social reformer. He traveled across India, advocating equality and social justice. Ramanujacharya revived the Bhakti movement, and his preachings inspired other Bhakti schools of thought. He is considered to be the inspiration for poets like Annamacharya, Bhakta Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.