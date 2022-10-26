Home Minister Shah to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers with focus on internal security

On October 28 at 10.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will address the Chintan Shivir via video conferencing.

The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022. Home Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others.