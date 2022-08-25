Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and on various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years. He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the successful conduct of the AmarnathYatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Home Minister asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism. The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective.

The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation. He said it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, and to achieve this, security forces should strive to make the border and the LOC impregnable and once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces.

Terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled, said the Union Home Minister.