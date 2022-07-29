Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Draupadi Murmu

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid a visit to the President along with the Ministers of State of her two departments - MoS for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjpara and MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".

Amit Shah had congratulated Draupadi Murmu for her election as the President of India and said it is a moment of great pride for the entire country.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Murmu has reached this highest position of the country after fighting against the odds and this shows the immense power of our democracy.

"Coming from a very humble tribal family, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu's election as the President of India is a moment of great pride for the entire country, I congratulate her," he said.

The home minister said the victory is a milestone in the direction of realising the resolve of 'Antyodaya' and empowerment of the tribal society.