In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Dhankhar's extensive and long administrative experience in the constitutional process of the House will greatly benefit the country.

"I am sure that with the election of Shri @jdhankhar1 as the vice president and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the dignity of the Upper House will increase further. At the same time, his extensive and long administrative experience in the constitutional process of the House will greatly benefit the country," he said.

Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda for choosing Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post of vice president.

"The manner in which Dhankar, the son of a farmer from Virbhoomi Rajasthan, has reached here today after facing many economic and social challenges is inspiring for everyone," he said. The home minister said in a public life spanning over three decades, Dhankhar has contributed significantly for the development of the country. "As an MLA, an MP or the governor of West Bengal, he was constantly associated with people in his every responsibility. Even as an advocate, he always put the protection of the interests of the society first," Shah said.