Hindus now a global target due to transnational conspiracy of Khalistanis and Jihadis

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police learnt that while the operation was tasked to these men by Pakistan's ISI, the entire incident was handled by one Arshdeep Wallah, who is pro-Khalistan man.

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Delhi Police cracked a major case in which two ISI backed men, Naushad and Jagjit Singh were arrested for killing a Hindu man and chopping his body into pieces.

February 1984 is the bloodiest month for Hindus living in Punjab. Buses would be hijacked, the Hindus separated out and shot dead by the Khalistani terrorists

The police found that the duo were tasked with identifying more Hindus and kill them. In the instant case, they identified their victim by the Trishul tattoo he had on his hand.

The larger picture:

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that if one looks at the larger picture, it is clear that what the ISI set out to do, it is doing. Spreading panic and causing disaffection between the Sikhs and Hindus. This is not the first time the Khalistanis have targeted Hindus. Earlier this month, the Khalistanis had vandalised and defaced the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne.

Prior to this, Khalistani terrorists had painted anti-India slogans on the entrance of a Temple in Toronto, Canada. Incidentally this is the largest Hindu Temple in Canada.

In addition to this pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannunwho heads the Sikhs for Justice has called for several anti-India, pro-Khalistan referendums. The same has been witnessed in Canada, United Kingdom and another is coming up later this month in Australia.

Do not step out:

In November 2022, following threats from Khalistan terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla who is based in Pakistan, the Ludhiana police in Punjab restricted Hindu leaders, Amit Arora and Yogesh Bakshi from stepping out of their houses. The police had also upped the vigil outside the homes of various Hindu leaders.

Chawla had released a video threatening to kill more Hindu leaders in Punjab. The video was released following the murder of another Hindu leader, Sudhir Suri. He was protesting against the authorities of a Temple after some broken idols were found inside the premises.

These terrorists and also killed Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu prior to this. The probe had found that this was part of the transnational conspiracy that was hatched by Pakistan based chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force, Lakhbir Singh Rode.

The seeds of hate:

There has been a demand by a section in Punjab who have been seeking a separate Sikh nation. With this demand rising, the Arya Samajis became the top critics of the same. Lala Jagat Narain, an Arya Samaji and a vociferous critic of the Khalistan movement used his publication, Hind Samachar Group of papers to express his views against the movement.

This did not go down well with those backing the movement. An assassination bid was made on him in January 1981, which he survived. In September 1981, the Khalistan terrorists managed to kill him.

On September 20 1981, the police negotiated with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to surrender. He agreed with a condition that he would address his followers. With great hesitation the police gave in and in his speech he criticised the Punjab police, the state and central government. He however urged his followers to stay calm.

Just as he was taken away, his followers fired at the police and during the clash, 11 people died. The very same day Khalistanis opened fire at Hindus at a Jalandhar market in which four Hindus were murdered while twelve others were injured.

On September 30 1981, ten days post the arrest one Hindu was killed and 13 others injured Taran Tarn.

Bhindranwale was released following the hijack of a plane that was diverted to Lahore. The hijackers had demanded the release of Bhindranwale which eventually took place.

A month after the release, the then home minister, Zail Singh told the Parliament that there was no link between Bhindranwale and the murder of Narain.

Attacks on Hindus:

Following the release a spate of attacks took place on Hindus. In September 1983, Khalistani terrorists opened fire on Hindus who had set out for a walk. In October 1983, six Hindus travelling by bus were separated out from the Sikhs at Kapurthala district and shot dead. One Hindu was injured in the incident. Three Hindus were killed after a bomb went off at Ramlila in October 1983. The same month, nineteen people were killed, mostly Hindu migrants from Uttar Pradesh after Khalistanis unscrewed the rails of the track which led to the train derailing.

In November 1983, a bus was hijacked, the Hindus were separated from the Sikhs. Four Hindus died in this attack. In February 1984, a bomb blast at a wedding procession injured six Hindus. The same month 11 Hindus were killed and 27 injured. In the same month, a Hindu leader was killed in Amritsar. A Hindu was killed at Gurdaspur again in February. Four Hindus who were injured in a previous attack by Khalistan terrorists led at a hospital, making it the bloodiest year and month for Hindus in Punjab.