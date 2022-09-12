Hindu worshiper dances in joy after first win in Gyanvapi case: Watch

"Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict, ANI reported while haring the video.

New Delhi, Sep 12: A 47 second clip shared by news agency ANI shows a Hindu lady dancing after a court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh said that the writ by the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case is maintainable.

Sohan Arya another petitioner in the case said that it is a win for the Hindus. The next hearing is on September 22. It is a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi Temple she also said.

District judge, A K Vishvesha rejected the Anjuman Committee's plea challenging the Hindu worshipper's request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Muslim side would now move the Allahabad High Court.

Forces had been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside, Commissioner of Police, A Satish Ganesh said

Section 144 has been implemented in city. Police force posted in areas where mix population resides. Patrolling on. We're trying our best to ensure there is no law and order situation concern, Ganesh told news agency ANI.

He also said that officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

He also said that the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police forces as per the requirements. Ganesh also said that directives for flag and foot march have been issued.

Five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu dieties whose idols were said to be located in an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court had earlier ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shilling was found during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. This has been contested by the Muslim side.