Hindu woman in Pakistan raped by 3 for 3 days for refusing to convert to Islam

She alleged that she had managed to escape after being gang-raped for three days by three men .

New Delhi, Jan 23: In yet another shocking incident of minorities in Pakistan being tortured, a married Hindu woman was abducted from the Sindh province and raped after she refused to change her religion to Islam.

Forced conversions, documented massacres, rape and torture is what the Hindu women in Pakistan have endured for long. There appears to be no respite in sight for the persecuted minorities in Pakistan

In a video uploaded by her, she alleged that she had been raped in the Samaro town in the Upmarket district. She also said that a case has not been registered. She was kidnapped from the Sindh province and was threatened by her kidnappers. When she refused to convert to Islam, she was gang-raped she alleged.

A local Hindu leader said that the police have not registered a case and both the woman and her mother were sitting outside the police station.

In the video the woman names the accused and said that she was abducted and gang-raped by Ibrahim Mangrio, Punho Mangrio and their accomplices. She alleged that they told her to convert to Islam and also threatened her. After being raped for three days, I managed to escape from there, she said.

Such incidents are on the rise in Pakistan.

In December last year a 40-year old Hindu woman was brutally killed and beheaded before her breasts were chopped off in the Sijnjhoo town. In June last year, a teenage Hindu girl told a court in Pakistan, that she was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man.

In March 2022, three Hindu women were abducted, converted to Islam and married to Muslim men within a span of eight days. In the same month a woman was shot dead outside her home in Rohri after a Pakistani man wanted to marry her and she refused.

The Muslim men in Pakistan have been targeting Hindu women in Thar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Kharipur areas where the Hindu population is quite large. Frequent incidents of rape, abduction and forced conversions have been reported from these areas.

The Hindus in Pakistan have been facing religious persecution for long. In October 2021, a parliamentary committee in Pakistan had rejected a bill against forced religious conversions.

The minorities have endured, documented massacres, desecration of Temples, forced conversion, rape and torture.