Udaipur beheading incident: 2 arrested as CM appeals for peace

"Both the accused of murder of a man in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring the speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The tailor was murdered at his shop under Dhan Mandi police station area and the crime was filmed by the assailants. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The two men slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The assailants had entered his shop in the city's Dhan Mandi area posing as customers.

As the tailor took the measurements of one of them -- who later identified himself as Riaz - attacked him with a cleaver. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The two men fled from the scene after the daylight murder, and later uploaded the clip on social media.

In another video, the alleged assailant admitted that they "beheaded" the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting "this fire". As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated.

Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters. Shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation -- Rs 50 lakh and a government job -- given to the victim's family.

On Twitter, CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and asked them not to share the videos. "The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly," he later told reporters in Jodhpur.