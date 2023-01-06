West Bengal: Fanatic Muslim mob attacks Hindus renovating a Shiva temple in Panskura

The mob objected to the renovation of a Shiv Temple and brutally attacked the Hindus of the area with bricks and iron rods, injuring many. The goons destroyed recently built columns of the constructions and also damaged the temple.

In a Facebook post, Ambikananda Maharaj, the President of the newly formed Bangiya Hindu Sena said "It was Jehadi attack on a hundred-year-old Shiva temple at Radhaballavchak village under Panskura police station in Purba Medinipur.

"Not even the family members of the affected local Hindu Trinamul Panchayat head were not spared by the Muslim goons and could not be saved in time by the police reaching the spot later," he said.

The local "Bangiya Hindu Sena" leaders have issued a clarion call to defend Hindus' religious freedom by uniting Hindus regardless of their political affiliations.

"We need an immediate and non-partisan solution to the problem. We believe in the path of peace, but we will not sit quiet when we see the blood of Hindus. All the Hindus in the area are ours," they said.

"I have already informed the vulnerable condition of the Hindus of Radhaballabchak of Panshkura and urged the concerned SP and DSP of East Medinipur to provide the safety and security of the attacked people. Police are trying to arrest 14 Hindu activists in the areas giving false allegations. I will also go to the spot to extend my support to the Hindus of Radhaballabchak on Saturday, 7th January 2023," Swami Ambikananda was quoted by a report.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims in West Bengal are not new. The persecution of Hindus by Islamic fundamentalists continues to be a reality in West Bengal.

Recently, a Hindu temple in Birbhum was attacked repeatedly. There were several attemts to burn down the temple. Although the previous attacks failed, this time the Islamic fundamentalists burned it down to dust.

The apathy of TMC government, aided by police inaction has only blostered their courage. The anti-Hindu antecedents of Mamata Banerjee cannot be ignored in the context of continued attack on Hindus in West Bengal.