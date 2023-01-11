Hindu scriptures are porn: Tarique Rahman's comments amid rising atrocities

"Scriptures of the Hindu religion do not offer any moral teaching - all the religious scriptures are porn scripts," Tarique Rahman, said in a Facebook live.

Tarique is a joint convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad and a top aide to Nurul Haque Nur, who is backed by militant outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

Expressing his strong abhorrence towards Hindus, Tarique said that scriptures of the Hindu religion do not offer any moral teaching and are porn texts.

"Yes, I have indulged in a conspiracy with foreign intelligence agencies, including Mossad .. In my bid to unseat the government, I held a meeting with Mendi N Safadi, a Mossad agent, to hatch a conspiracy to unseat this government", Nuru was quoted saying in a report.

The statement got shout out on social media, many comparing it with a similar call for "wiping out" Hindus by Jamaat leaders in their bid to prevent the birth of this country from Pakistan back in 1971.

The organisation has unleashed a barrage of smears against Hindus and India, ostensibly for the secular stance led by Sheikh Hasina.

The attack on Hindus is not new in Bangladesh. A latest report has revealed that over 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in the country in 2022.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance revealed that 39 women belonging to the minority communities were raped (27 of them were gang-raped). About 14 of the victims were killed after committing rape and one lakh 95, 991 families have insecurity.

In the written statement, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said that 424 people of the country's minority were tried to be killed in the last one year. 62 people are missing. 849 people received death threats and 360 people were wounded and injured. There were 953 organised attacks and 127 people were abducted and 27 were attempted.

Hindus comprise 8.5 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, while Muslims account for 90 per cent.