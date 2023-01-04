Hindu priests attacked outside Ex-Tripura CM's ancestral residence, BJP blames CPI(M)

Going by the reports , the attack was a work of CPI(M)-backed goons a day ahead of rituals held every year in the memory of Biplab Deb's father, Hirudhan Deb. It occurred at a time when a group of priests arrived at Deb's residence at Rajdhanagar in Jamjuri area of Udaipur. The priests came to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father.

New Delhi, Jan 04: In a shocking development, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's ancestral home was attacked by a group of unidentified men on Tuesday evening in Udaipur in the Gomati district, Tripura.

It is reported that the goons attacked the saints and vandalised their vehicles. However, the localities came to their rescue due to which the unidentitied men fled from the spot.

"I came to visit Maa Tripura Sundari temple. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attacked me and vandalised my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none," ANI quoted Jitendra Kaushik, whose vehicle was damaged, as saying

However, no one was in the house when it was attacked and no casualties have been reported. Following the incident, local people started a protest over the incident.

On the other hand, Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Debbarma and Additional Superintendent of Police Debanjana Roy rushed to the spot to tackle the situation.

The BJP has blamed the CPI(M)-backed goons of carrying out the attack.

With input from agencies