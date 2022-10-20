Hindu population down courtesy religious conversions, illegal migration: Dattatreya Hosabale

Following the meeting of the four day national executive of the RSS, Hosabale told reporters that there is a conspiracy for religious conversions that is going on in many parts of the country. The RSS is trying to create an awareness around that, he added.

New Delhi, Oct 20: The population imbalance is courtesy the religious conversions and migration from Bangladesh, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said. He further called for the strict implementation of anti-conversion laws.

He stressed that the existing laws to prevent religious conversion must be implemented strictly.

Claiming that the population of Hindus was on the decline, he said that infiltration was the second biggest cause of population imbalance. He said that this was the reason for the partition of India in 1947.

The imbalance in population caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of North Bihar and other states. Hence we have resolved that there is a need for this subject to be considered holistically and in unity so that a uniform national population policy can be framed and made applicable to all, he added.

Hosabale further said that those who have changed their religion should not get the benefit of reservation. He referred to the committee that was formed under former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishna to examine whether communities that adopted other religion should get the status of Schedule Caste.

He also noted that many have got the feeling that they are Hindus and they want to join the RSS. He added that the number of RSS shakhas has gone up from 54,382 to 61,045 in just one year. Over 130,000 people have joined the RSS through the 'Join RSS' platform that was launched in 2010, Hosabale also said.