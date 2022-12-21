Hindu man physically tortured, forcefully converted to Islam for marrying Muslim woman

As per a report , the Hindu man tied the knot with a Muslim woman, a widow and mother of two. It was a love marriage. He is from Madha village from Solapur after relocated to Daund region for work in 2020. "She was a widow and mother of two little girls. After our marriage in 2018, we four became family and stayed happily until we shifted to Daund," the victim said in the complaint.

Mumbai, Dec 21: A beautiful family in Maharashtra suffered physical and mental torture in the hands of Islamists who forcefully converted a Hindu man for marrying a Muslim woman. The incident is reported from Daund in Pune and an FIR has been filed IPC sections 295-A, 298, 452, 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 and SC/SCT Act 3(2) (va).

How Islamist Tortured a Family?

They were daily wage workers and resided happily in a rented house in Kumbhargalli. "We stayed safe for around one and a half years. However, after that one Muslim person identified as Asif Sheikh who stayed in the same building began harassing my wife. He used to keep a watch on her and abused her for marrying me, a Hindu," the victim said. He also stated that the accused left no chance to make the woman feel uncomfortable.

Asif Sheikh started making the victim's wife uncomfortable for marrying a Hindu man. When questioned his behaviour, Sheikh abused and called him "Hindu Kafir." He also asked the victim to convert to Islam.

The first accused with Kumel Kureshi aka Haji Sahab entered the victim's house and physically abused him for marrying a Muslim woman. In fact, the victim's wife and kids were assaulted by 'Haji Sahab' before taking them to his office located in Kabristan area in Daund.

"My wife was forcefully taken by that Haji. She returned after two, three hours to reveal that she was threatened by the accused to end her marriage with me (a Hindu). He told her that I was a 'Kafir' and that he would get her re-married to a Muslim man who follows the Islamic rituals. He also told her that he would kill me if she failed to end her marriage with me and re-marry a Muslim man instead," the victim said.

The Muslim woman has also claimed that the two forced her to convert her husband to Islam, but she refused to bog down to their demands, saying she would rather convert to Hinduism. "I asserted to them that my husband won't change his religion. If there's any problem, I will convert my religion to Hinduism. To this he refused and said that I was not supposed to change my religion," she said as per the same report.

Going by the complaint, they were continuously harassed till October 4.

Forceful Conversion

On October 14, Asif Sheikh and Kamel Kureshi came with a a Muslim doctor and forcefully converted him to Islam. "They came that day. I pleaded a lot but they threatened me and said 'Ab bohot hua tera, aaj tera faisla hoga, tu Islam kaise kabul nh karta vahi dekhte hai (enough is enough now. Today I'll make sure that you are converted to Islam)'. They also had got a Muslim doctor with them," the victim said.

They forcefully took off the victim's clothes and converted him even as he pleaded that he would leave the town. "I was continuously pleading. I even told them that I would leave this place and go somewhere forever but they didn't listen to me. The doctor took out some sharp objects and performed khatna on me after being signaled by Kureshi. Kureshi meanwhile chanted some Islamic lines and converted me to Islam," the victim, who belonged to Valmiki community, added.

The FIR also states that the accused took away the Aadhaar Card and Ration Card of the victim and his family.

Although the incident occurred on October 14, he filed a complaint on December 16. Two accused Asif Sheikh and Kumel Kureshi and an unidentified Muslim doctor have been booked.