Hindu Janajagruti Samiti files complaint, wants Vir Das’ Bengaluru show cancelled

Mohan Gowda, the state spokesperson said that it has been noticed that Das is holding a show at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, your Prime Minister and India at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America and denigrated the nation.

He said that in India we worship women in the day and rape them at night. A case was registered against him in Mumbai in this regard.

In this back drop it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru. When Karnataka is already facing so many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order situation and hence the programme should be cancelled immediately, Gowda also said.