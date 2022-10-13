Himachal was valued less on strength, more on Parliament seats before: PM Modi

Education sector-related initiatives in Himachal Pradesh will immensely benefit the students who will get more relief from the permanent building of IIIT in Una, he said.

The PM highlighted that it is a huge day for industrialization and mentioned the key focus of his visit to the state as connectivity and education. "Today work is beginning on the second bulk drug park of the country at Una. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid in Himachal Pradesh today. These will greatly benefit the people",

The Prime Minister pointed out that Himachal has been chosen as one of the states to get a bulk drug park. "Being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous decision for the state and is a result of our affection and dedication for the state", he said. Similarly, the decision to bring Vande Bharat to Himachal Pradesh also shows the priority that the government accords to the state. He pointed out that earlier generations from the state had not even seen a train, and today, Himachal has one of the most advanced trains running from here. He expressed satisfaction with how the double-engine government is working for the progress of the people.

Modi informed that Himachal Pradesh has played a crucial role in making India the number one medicine manufacturer in the world and its possibilities are only going to increase. "The entire world has witnessed the strength of the medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh", Modi added.

He further pointed out that now that raw materials for medicine manufacturing will be produced in Himachal Pradesh, India's dependency on the other nations is going to decrease significantly.

The Prime Minister ended on the note that "the golden period of Himachal's development is about to begin in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and it will take the state to that height of development for which people have waited for decades.