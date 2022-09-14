New Delhi, Sep 14: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal to add the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur to the list of notified Scheduled Tribes, Union Minister Arjun Munda said.

At a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Munda, who is the Union tribal affairs minister, said the move will benefit around 1.60 lakh people of the Hatti community.