Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Bilaspur AIIMS next month

Shimla, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh next month to inaugurate an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur district, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday.

The exact date of his visit is yet to be finalised, he added. BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had earlier inaugurated the hospital’s outpatient department in December last year.