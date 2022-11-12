Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

New Delhi, Nov 12: Voting for 68 assembly constituencies in the high-stake contest has commenced in Himachal Pradesh and will continue till 5 p.m. As many as 412 candidates' fate will be sealed in the process.

The state has a total of 5,592,828 registered voters, of which, 2,854,945 are men and 2,737,845 are women. In the previous assembly polls in 2017, Himachal Pradesh saw a turnout of 75.57 per cent electors.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 8.

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly comes to an end on January 8, 2023 and last time the polls were held in November 2017, following which the BJP's Jairam Thakur became Chief Minister.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP bagged 44 seats with a vote percentage of 48.8 while the Congress recording a vote percentage of 41.7 and bagged 21 seats.