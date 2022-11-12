Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: BJP eyes history, Congress seeks comeback

New Delhi, Nov 12: A high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of leaders by the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on Saturday. The voting to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the state will begin at 8 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency.