Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: BJP eyes history, Congress seeks comeback

New Delhi, Nov 12: A high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of leaders by the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on Saturday. The voting to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the state will begin at 8 am.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency.
Polling employees participate in a final voting rehearsal ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Image credit: PTI
More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.
New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign in Himachal remained highly muted with the contest principally shaping up as a direct one between the BJP and the Congress in line with past trends.
For the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the past two election cycles, wresting Himachal Pradesh from the BJP is a matter of survival.
For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front, wrapping up his canvassing with a personal appeal to voters of the state, where he said every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will enhance his strength.
