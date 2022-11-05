Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.