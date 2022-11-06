Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: BJP releases manifesto

Shimla, Nov 06: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Elections in Shimla.

BJP's Himachal Manifesto named 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments.

BJP's "Sankalp Patra' will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism," said JP Nadda.

"The BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," he added.

"BJP government will provide more than 8 lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in economic zone," he added.

According to BJP manifesto, the saafron party will launch a program 'Shakti' under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They will be connected to 'Himteerth' circuit'.

The BJP promises to build 5 new medical colleges in Himachal. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health, number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

The saffron party will also conduct a survey abd Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped.

The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to re-elect the BJP in the state.

The elections to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for November 12.