Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur to file nomination from Seraj tomorrow

Thakur, 57, will submit the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the Seraj Assembly Constituency, on October 19, after taking blessings from his mother Briku Devi and deities 'Kuldevta' and 'Kuldevi'.

Shimla, Oct 18: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will file his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for the state elections slated to be held on November 12, the BJP said on Tuesday.

As per information provided by the state BJP media centre, Thakur will reach Renglu (Bagsyad) helipad in a helicopter from Delhi on Wednesday morning. Thereafter, he will arrive at his native place Tandi to take blessings from his mother Briku Devi.

Subsequently, he will pay homage to 'Kuldevi' at Mata Sidhjogni (Bharari Mata) temple at Tandi village and 'Kuldevta' at 'Dev Matlodh Maharaj' at Shivkari village. After that, Thakur will address a rally at Kuthah (Janjehli), from where he will proceed towards the Thunaq SDM office with his supporters to file his nomination papers on Wednesday afternoon, the BJP media centre said.

The five-time MLA, Thakur will be accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur and daughters Chandrika and Priyanka, it added. Born on January 6, 1965 in Tandi village of Murahag panchayat in Mandi district, Thakur won his first Assembly election from the Chachiot constituency in 1998, and has been an MLA from Chachiot (which after delimitation is known as Seraj assembly constituency) since then.

He remained the state BJP president and was also the cabinet minister in the previous BJP government. He has also served as the vice chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation. He also remained as the president of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

Thakur did his primary education from Kurani school and studied in high school Bagsyad near Thunag. He completed his graduation from Vallabh Government College Mandi and did his MA from the Punjab University. He is the youngest of three brothers. He has two sisters. During his college and university days, he was the member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He unsuccessfully fought his first election from the Chachiot assembly constituency in 1993 when he was just 26 years old.