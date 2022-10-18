Himachal polls: BJP’s CEC to meet today to finalise candidates’ list

The first list of the BJP candidates can also be expected soon.

New Delhi, Oct 18: As the stage sets for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to meet today to finalise its candidates for the elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and party's general secretary BL Santosh are expected to hold the meeting.

The CEC of the party will finalise the list of candidates after consultations with the senior leadership of the party.

Amit Shah launched the BJP's campaign song for the assembly elections 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar'.

The Congress is confident of winning the polls with a two-thirds majority. Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for the party across the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape is fully confident of getting the people's mandate.

In the last assembly elections of 2017, BJP won comfortably by winning 44 seats in the 68-member house. The Congress party bagged only 21 seats in that election.