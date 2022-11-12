Himachal polls: 'Age no bar' for these voters with toothless grins and wrinkles that hide history

Shimla, Nov 12: Some say that age is just a number but ask an 80-year-old and they would tell you that with excruciating joint pains, low mobility and diminishing alertness, as one grows, age doesn't just remain a number. You need immense mental strength and passion to overcome everyday hurdles and do what your heart says you should.

So when these voters with toothless grins and walking sticks came to cast their votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today, it was more than just a photo opportunity. It was a moment to realise what patriotism and democracy can do.

The more interesting and heartwarming part of this story is that these elderly people, some even over 100 years of age, chose to come to the booth even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a voluntary facility to 80 plus aged electors to vote at their homes.

Check out some of those voters who are inspiration for the voters across the country.