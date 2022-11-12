Himachal assembly elections: CM Jairam Thakur and family cast their votes

Before casting votes, the CM and his family offered prayers in Mandi. The CM along with his wife Sadhana Thakur, and daughters-Chandrika Thakur and Priyanka Thakur, offered prayers in Mandi.

Chandrika Thakur, daughter of CM Jairam Thakur, said, "There is excitement. We are happy and relaxed. Mandi has always supported (CM Jairam Thakur). People must have seen the development that happened and they will definitely vote for BJP," ANI quoted her as saying.

CM Jai Ram Thakur is contesting assembly elections from the Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi.

In the state of Himachal Pradesh, 55,92,828 electors are eligible to vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs.

Of the total eligible voters, 27,37,845 are female, 28,54,945 are male and 38 belong to the third gender. Around 1.93 lakh voters are between 18 and 19 years of age.

For the Himachal polls, 412 candidates across parties are contesting.

Among the candidates, chief minister Jairam Thakur, leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders are there.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which is underway right now.

For the polls, the holiday has been declared for government employees, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal Pradesh.

After voting today, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.