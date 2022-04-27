Hilarious interaction by frustrated employee of Goa Electricity Board on Twitter

While the tweets were deleted, a user posted them from his account. The handle continued to give candid responses. To the tweet, the user wrote, 'what?' To this the account replied, "why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on Twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any."

. .

The user then writes, 'arrey don't get upset all good. To this the board replied, 'not upset but you must known that I am with you all."

https://twitter.com/beastoftraal/status/1518784492344807424

These tweets led to speculation that the account of the board may be hacked. To this the employee replied, "I do not think a hacker would work so late to lose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."

There has been a lot of power cuts in Goa caused due to fierce winds and thunderstorms. The power according to the electricity department was restored by morning in several areas.