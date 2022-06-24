"Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road closed for repair and maintenance. However Mughal road through for vehicular movement", the traffic department said.

Explosives were used to blast boulders that were hampering the ongoing restoration work on the highway on Thursday evening.

"The restoration work in Banihal-Ramban-Udhampur section is on a war footing amid blasting of rocks that have hampered restoration efforts in Udhampur district", an official said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to shooting stones at Panthiyal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is personally monitoring the road clearance operation, said the administration has made arrangements for the night stay and meals of stranded passengers.

He appealed to commuters to contact traffic control rooms before starting their journey on the highway.

PTI