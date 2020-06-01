Key takeaways from cabinet briefing: Cheap loans for farmers, relaxed norms for MSMEs

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar are addressing the media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in a meeting today.

This is the first cabinet briefing after the Modi government has announced to gradually lift the lockdown restrictions.

Relief to farmers: Govt extends crop loan repayment till August

Javadekar said that in light of the effect of coronavirus on the economy, some "key steps have boost MSME and farm sector discussed in Cabinet meet".

Here are the Highlights: