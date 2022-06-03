High profile divorces: Broken marriages of Bollywood and Hollywood

However, it is also not uncommon that many of these have turned ugly enough to showcase their dirty laundry for the entire world to see. There is drama, gossip, stories of infidelity, and more. Some of them escalated because either or both partners wanted their fifteen-minute of fame with one of the worst ordeals one can go through. The glitz and glamour also mean heavy alimony, child support and whatnot.

Here's a look at the couples whose love wasn't meant to last a lifetime.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

It is nothing unknown to the world that this celebrity couple went through one of the worst divorces (2017) in Hollywood. After about half a decade since their divorce, the ex-couple was involved in a million-dollar lawsuit for defamation. All in all, nothing about this separation was low-key.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Known for their high status and famed around the world in their respective careers, The two mega stars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage had always been subject to great scrutiny. Rumours of their divorce got out early in 2021 and were confirmed soon after. They agreed that neither needed spousal support, and share joint custody of their children. However, Kardashian accused West of prolonging the divorce proceedings as he was still in denial that they had separated.

Soon after, when Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson, West publicly lashed out at Davidson, often posting shady memes on his social media accounts. Despite dating Julia Fox, West often cribbed about wanting his family back. Critics have tagged his treatment towards pDavidson as harassment and that Kardashian must have been in a toxic relationship with West.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

This couple, having married in a private ceremony, had three children, who were the sole reason for them to try and fix their long-before broken marriage. Affleck claimed in an interview that he did not want to separate mainly because of their kids. Their divorce was confirmed in 2018, but Garner supported him with his alcoholism in 2020. They were subject to public scrutiny simply for supporting each other despite being divorced. Some even went on to say that being "trapped" in a marriage with Garner pushed Affleck towards alcoholism.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, then Angeline Jolie

Pitt and Aniston were once known as the Hollywood "IT" couple until they filed for divorce in 2005. Despite them declaring that they were still on good terms, the media claimed that their divorce had been acrimonious, especially when Pitt and Jolie started their relationship. They had fallen in love when Pitt was still married to Aniston, even though the ex-couple claimed there was no infidelity. Jolie was accused of being a home-wrecker.

In 2016, when Brangelina, as fans tagged Pitt and Jolie, separated, the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services stated that Pitt was being investigated for alleged child abuse on the ex-couple's private jet. Pitt was released from all charges, but the divorce process was still messy, with constant demands for spousal support and physical and legal custody of their six kids. Pitt later claimed in an interview that he regrets leaving Aniston and that she would always be the love of his life.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

After nearly a decade of on-and-off dating, Hemsworth and Cyrus married in late 2018 but applied for divorce in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences. There were speculations that they split because Hemsworth wanted kids, but Cyrus refused and that Cyrus was struggling with sobriety. Some even said that Cyrus may have been an adulterer, given her sexuality.

Even though the couple may have settled their differences, fans are still unable to.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were once one of Hollywood's most iconic couples. The pair's relationship was a bit of whirlwind, from a quick engagement to a seemingly shocking divorce in 2012.

Holmes received primary custody of then six-year-old daughter Suri and Cruise was granted visitation rights.

Many have alleged Cruise's close ties and prominent role in the Church of Scientology played a huge role in the breakdown of their marriage.

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Barrymore, who had had two divorces prior to her marriage with Kopelman, filed for her third divorce in 2016 with Kopelman. A family friend stated that they had had issues with their marriage since the beginning and had tension over where to live. Barrymore was drawn to Los Angeles, whereas Kopelman preferred New York.

What brought attention to this divorced couple again was Kopelman's marriage to Alexandra Michler. Barrymore was time and again pestered by questions regarding her ex's marriage. She cleared them by saying that she supported the new couple's love and could not ask for a better stepmother to her and Kopelman's children.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

This couple separated after 16 years of marriage in 2017. Their divorce was under public scrutiny, mainly because the alimony amount was unknown. Akhtar paid one-time alimony instead of monthly spousal support. Bhabani also retained their family home after the divorce and has custody of their two children.

When Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar in 2021, Bhabani was repeatedly questioned about her opinion of the same. She warned that she would block anybody who trolls or spreads negativity regarding Akhtar's marriage to Dandekar.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

After 13 years of marriage, this ex-couple filed for divorce in 2016, stating they were growing incompatible. Arora has custody of their son Arhaan Khan while Khan has visitation rights. Arora allegedly asked for an INR10-15 crore settlement for the divorce. The couple are still on good terms despite rumours that they are not, especially because Arora soon started dating actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 12-years her junior.

Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan

Roshan, Bollywood's most loved actor, separated from Khan in 2013 and the couple were divorced in 2014. Khan was heavily trolled as rumours spread that she had asked for an INR400 crore settlement but settled at INR380 crore. Roshan had to shut them up with his tweet that the media was "demeaning [his] loved ones" and "testing [his' patience."

The couple again came under scrutiny during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when Khan moved to Roshan's house to spend quality time with their kids instead of risking moving them back and forth.

Karishma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Bollywood's beloved Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) filed for divorce from ex-husband Sanjay Kapur in 2014 but withdrew in 2015, citing financial issues. Kapur lashed out that Kapoor only married him to save herself from the embarrassment over the breakup with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Kapoor filed a dowry harassment case against him and his mother, making the separation uglier. Their divorce became an industry topic, and soon after, they settled with child support from Kapur. Kapoor withdrew her case against him and his mother.

These are just some cases from the famed industries. The only lesson to learn is that there should be no taboo or shame around divorces, and no matter how messy, they should not become an entertainment show for the public eyes. Celebrities might publicize their private lives for the world to see, but it is still the world's responsibility to make sure they go through certain private matters in private.