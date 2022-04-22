New Delhi, Apr 22: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, spoke about fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who have defrauded Indian banks to a total of Rs 15,000 crores and their extradition status and Khalistani elements in the UK.

On India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK, Johnson said, "We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK and targeting other countries."

"We've a very strong view that we don't tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries, threatening India. We've set up an anti-extremist task force... to help India."

On the extradition cases, there are legal technicalities which have made it very difficult. The UK govt has ordered their extradition... We don't welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India."

Asked about reports of rights violations in India, Johnson said India is a great democracy and has constitutional protection.

"Of course, we have these conversations (on human rights or democratic values). The advantage of our friendship is that we can have them in a friendly way. It's very important to realise that India has constitutional protections for communities," Johnson said.

"India a very different country from autocracies around the world. It's a great democracy. It's a stunning, shining fact that 1.35 billion people live under a democracy. That is something we should celebrate as it offers us an opportunity for closer cooperation and partnership," partnership.