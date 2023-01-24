Here is what US said on BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The BBC documentary on PM Modi has sparked a major controversy since its release.

Price while addressing a press briefing on Monday said that there are numerous elements that bolster the US global strategic partnerships with India, which include political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties.

We look to everything that ties us together Price said while calling India's democracy a vibrant one. He also underlined the diplomatic ties that US and India share with each other.

Price said that the partnership that US shares with India is exceptionally deep and that both nations share the values that are common to American democracy and to the Indian democracy.

"I'm not aware of this documentary that you point to, but I will say broadly, is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, and there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values that we share the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy," Price also said.

Reacting to the documentary last week UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak defended PM Modi and also distanced himself from the documentary. He said that he did not agree with the characterisation of his Indian counterpart.

The issue was raised in the British Parliament by Pakistan origin MP Imran Hussain.

"The UK government's position on this has been clear and longstanding and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honourable gentleman has put forward to, Sunak said.

BBC, which is UK's national broadcaster aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the riots of 2002. The documentary was removed from select platforms after it sparked and outrage.

"We think this is a propaganda piece. This has no objectivity. This is biased. Do note that this hasn't been screened in India. We don't want to answer more on this so that this doesn't get much dignity," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while reacting to the documentary.

"The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do not wish to dignify these efforts," he also said.