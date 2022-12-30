Heeraben demise: Family urges people to continue with work, says it will be befitting tribute

''We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba,'' family said as quoted by PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

PM Modi's mother Heeraba's last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. He set fire to his mother's funeral pyre and, with folded hands, paid his final respects.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal though video-conferencing.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.