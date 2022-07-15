Heavy rains lead to overflow of 2 dams supplying water to Mumbai

Mumbai, July 15: At least two dams supplying water to Mumbai and located in Palghar district - Modak Sagar and Tansa - have started overflowing due to incessant rains in their catchment areas, an official said on Thursday, a PTI report said.

District Collector Manik Gursal said Modak Sagar and Tansa dams have been filled to capacity and are overflowing due to heavy rains since the last one week.