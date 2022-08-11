Heavy rains in MP: 2 people swept away

Search was on for him with the help of divers and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, he said.

In another incident on Wednesday night, a woman, Durga Jaiswal (26), was swept away in an overflowing drain in Banganga area.

"The woman lived in a house close to the drain. While throwing garbage from the rooftop of her house, she lost balance and fell into the drain," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

Efforts were on to trace the woman, he said.

A Meteorological department official said the rain intensity reduced in Indore in the last 24 hours, after heavy downpour on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, the city residents woke up to a relatively clear weather.