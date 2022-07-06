Heavy rains in coastal Karnataka, leave trail of destruction; CM directs immediate rescue and relief work

"I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he has directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.

Responding to a question about linking brutal murder of Vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji in Hubbali to law and order situation in the state, Bommai said, "it is not law and order, these are issues related to growing cases of personal revelry or enmity in the society, especially among the youth. All of us together have to suppress such mindset and set things right, along with strengthening laws."

Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in the reception lounge of a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for Coastal Karnataka. The district administration in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts have declared holidays for schools.

Landslides were reported at Anmod Ghat due to heavy rainfall. Travelling was hindered between Kalasa and Horanadu and many bridges were submerged. Several trees were uprooted in and around Mangaluru. Houses were damaged in Dakshina Kannada.

The power supply is disrupted due to heavy downpours and trees falling. Several rivers are flowing near the danger mark. The people living next to river banks were asked to shift to safer places.