Heavy rains continue in Delhi-NCR; intense showers lash Mumbai too

The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Friday to 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted heavy downpour during the day. Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.

The weather department has also issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with forecast of a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day. The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8.30 AM, as per data shared by the IMD.

Incessant rains had pounded the national capital on Thursday causing waterlogging across a wide swathe of the city, leading to crawling of traffic. The national capital had reeled under traffic snarls and waterlogging woes with several key road stretches dotted with puddles of water as rains ceaselessly lashed the city on Friday too.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Rains had brought down the maximum temperature on Friday to 27.6 degrees Celsius - seven notches below normal.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Sunday are likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (58) category around 9.15 AM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also witnessed heavy rainfall today as traffic snarls were reported in parts of the city. The city and its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am. But the rainfall stopped after that in most of these places. A civic official said that during the one hour, Dadar Fire station and Ravali Camp recorded 28 mm rainfall, F-North ward office 21 mm, F-South office 18 mm, Wadala Fire station 17 mm and Britannia at Reay Road recorded 12 mm rainfall.

In eastern suburbs, M-East and L-East ward offices recorded 17 mm and 12 mm rainfall, respectively, while SWM Workshop recorded 20 mm, Cooper Hospital and H-East ward 18 mm, Andheri fire station 17 mm and Versova Pumping station recorded 14 mm rainfall, he said. ''No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city or Suburbs. The suburban train services running normal and bus services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also were not diverted,'' the official said.