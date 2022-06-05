Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Bengaluru


Bengaluru, Jun 05: Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm on Sunday. Commuters were seen stuck as vehicles were unable to move forward in knee-deep water in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts are also going to receive heavy rainfall.

Many videos were shared on social media of Sunday's rains, with citizens complaining of waterlogging.

