Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts are also going to receive heavy rainfall.

Many videos were shared on social media of Sunday's rains, with citizens complaining of waterlogging.