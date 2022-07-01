Heavy rain lashes Mumbai: Orange alert issued, bus, train services hit

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

As per the official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rains, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.

. .

Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.

According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday.

Mumbai had received just 11.72 per cent rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.

Meanwhile, flooding was witnessed in some parts of the city, prompting the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

Buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said.

Railway authorities claimed that the suburban trains were running normally.