Heavy rain alert in Bengaluru: City to witness showers today too

Two labourers were killed in Ullal Upanagar. The bodies of the two men, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Bihar were found at a pipeline site. The two have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The rains intensified at 5 pm and the labourers were at the site at 7 pm when the water levels rose.

Videos on the social media showed low lying areas in knee deep water and vehicles and people were wading through it. Metro services were briefly affected as the Metro on the Green Line had to be stopped due to power failure caused by thunderstorms.

JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Mysore Road, were some of the areas affected.