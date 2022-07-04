Maharashtra: Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, several other districts; NDRF teams deployed in Mahad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Pune and several Maharashtra districts.

The clips of waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station due to the heavy rains in Navi Mumbai went viral on social media sites as commuters wade through water.

. .

On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra in view of an orange alert issued by the IMD for the next five days and considering the last year's massive floods in two districts in the region, an official told PTI.

A team of NDRF is stationed at Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district and another team at Mahad in the Raigad district. The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from June 4 to June 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter. Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad, while the rest five teams are in Mumbai.

The official said that these teams have been deployed at the above locations in consultation with the local administration. Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.