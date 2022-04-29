Heatwave warning issued for 11 districts in Odisha

New Delhi, Apr 29: A heatwave advisory has been issued for Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the heatwave warning for 11 districts in Odisha.

The bullet issued by the IMD said that heatwave condition is very likely at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Angul. These conditions would prevail until April 29, the weather department also said.

For the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh and Bolangir the heatwave conditions would prevail until April 30. The temperature is unlikely to change significantly over the next 2 days with the temperatures remaining at 2-3 degree Celsius above normals in the interior districts, the bulletin also added.

At a few coastal places and interior in Odisha, the maximum temperature is likely to be over 40 degree Celsius. For the coastal areas, the temperatures would be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius, while in the case of the interior districts, it would be above normal by 3-5 degree Celsius.

The IMD has asked the people to be cautious and avoid going out during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm for the next two days.