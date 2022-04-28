Heatwave to return to Gurugram: Expect temperature of 45 degree Celsius

The city will be witnessing a heatwave again from Thursday following a brief respite. The heatwave is expected to last till Sunday. Gurugram's maximum temperature on Wednesday was 44 degrees Celsius, which is five notches above normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 24 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

New Delhi, Apr 28: The heatwave is likely to be back in Gurugram and the temperature may touch 45 degrees Celsius.

There is also a chance of dust and winds. Independent meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said that the maximum temperature forecast is 43 to 45 degrees Celsius till the weekend. It will remain dry with hot dust raising winds during the afternoon hours daily.

In the case of Delhi, a yellow alert too has been predicted.

"Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD added.